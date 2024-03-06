Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,238 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Nasdaq worth $232,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

