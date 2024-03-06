Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $212,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $9,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 990,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $137.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

