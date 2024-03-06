Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,611,724 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,249,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.60% of Endeavor Group worth $223,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 597,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 339,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,356 shares of company stock worth $4,003,773 in the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:EDR opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

