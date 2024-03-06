Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 674,642 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Starbucks worth $250,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $803,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 161,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 861,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

