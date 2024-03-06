Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $109,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.88. 354,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

