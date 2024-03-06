Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.31

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 57161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

