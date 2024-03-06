AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
AMPGW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.