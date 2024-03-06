AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AMPGW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

