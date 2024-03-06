Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.
XENE stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.
In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
