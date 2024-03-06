Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $19.33

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

ENTA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 133,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.