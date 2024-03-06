Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $12.80

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit
Enhabit Stock Performance
NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
