Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $12.80

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Enhabit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

