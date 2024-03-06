Analysts Set Expectations for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chimerix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

