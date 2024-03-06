Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $223.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.30 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

