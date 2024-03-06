Analysts Set Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) PT at $26.70

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SDHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

