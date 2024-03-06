Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $30.00

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after purchasing an additional 273,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

