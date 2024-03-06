Analyzing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.18 $1.29 billion $0.24 10.79 CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.02 $18.66 million $0.88 5.56

Profitability

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lufax and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29% CompoSecure 4.62% -9.52% 45.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 4 3 0 2.25 CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 168.38%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 117.21%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Lufax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

