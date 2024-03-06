Analyzing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $9.75 million 1.02 $2.47 million $2.71 4.54 HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 2.08 $44.19 million $2.97 8.79

This table compares Southern Banc and HomeTrust Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 20.58% 17.49% 1.93% HomeTrust Bancshares 18.77% 11.41% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

