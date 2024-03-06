Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

AOMR stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

