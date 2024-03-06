Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

AOMR stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

