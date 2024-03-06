Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

