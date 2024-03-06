APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of APi Group worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APG stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. APi Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

