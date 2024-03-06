Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 325,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 336,320 shares.The stock last traded at $38.12 and had previously closed at $37.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.