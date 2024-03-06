Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 325,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 336,320 shares.The stock last traded at $38.12 and had previously closed at $37.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on APGE
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.