Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.94% of Aptiv worth $261,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.