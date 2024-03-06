AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $22,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $16,894,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

EXP opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $261.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

