Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.81, but opened at 5.06. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.96, with a volume of 1,099,809 shares.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.

