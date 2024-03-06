Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 934,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

ARCO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 658,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

