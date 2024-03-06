Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arhaus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

