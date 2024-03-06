Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Asana by 83.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Asana by 132.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Asana by 252.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
