Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $161.70

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.70 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.07), with a volume of 1120895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.70 ($2.24).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.