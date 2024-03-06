Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648,049.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

