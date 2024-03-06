AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

