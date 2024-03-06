Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

