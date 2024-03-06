AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of InMode by 34.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of InMode by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

