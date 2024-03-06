AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

