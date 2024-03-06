AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,200 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 88.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 275,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 129,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

