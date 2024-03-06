AXQ Capital LP Invests $274,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SSTK opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

