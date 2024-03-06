AXQ Capital LP Invests $286,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 82.63%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

