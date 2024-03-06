AXQ Capital LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OGE Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 244,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,107,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

