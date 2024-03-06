AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 176,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

