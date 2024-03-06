AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,500 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 71,786 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Corning by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $247,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in Corning by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 98,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

