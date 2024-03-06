AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 9,200 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SIX opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.