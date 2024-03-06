AXQ Capital LP Sells 2,800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
