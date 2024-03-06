AXQ Capital LP Takes $253,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 194.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

