Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

AGQ opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

