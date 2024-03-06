Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,030 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.