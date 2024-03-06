Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.85 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,146,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150,671 shares of company stock valued at $168,041,822 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

