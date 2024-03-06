Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $655,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

