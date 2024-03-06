Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.