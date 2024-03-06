Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,800 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

