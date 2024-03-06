Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,454 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

