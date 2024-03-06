Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,736 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 406,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $282.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.42 and its 200 day moving average is $252.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

