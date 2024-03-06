Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,873,000 after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $240.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

